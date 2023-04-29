Ozekhome urges Buhari to release Kanu, says his self-determination agitation legal

The lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order his immediate release.

Ozekhome, who made the call in a keynote address at the Handshake Across The Niger II, held in Enugu on Friday, described the self-determination struggle of IPOB as legally guaranteed in the country’s laws.

“For the information of those harbouring the thought that it was an illegality or unconstitutionality, his self-determination agitation is in line with the Article 20 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948); African Charter of Human and People’s Rights; Article 3&4 of United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People (2007) among others. Nigeria is signatory to all these statue,” the senior lawyer said.

Ozekhome, who regretted the level of impunity in the country by leaders, added that a Nigerian court ordered the release of Kanu but the Federal Government which should protect the rights of its citizens filed for a stay of execution and the same court granted it.

Speaking further, Ozekhome insisted that Kanu never jumped bail as was erroneously bandied by the Federal Government, adding that Kanu rather escaped to save his life, which was heavily under threat during the invasion of his home by armed soldiers.

He also queried that if Kanu had been killed by the invading Nigerian Army officers whether the court case would have continued.

He said: “We are telling the Federal Government that this is not proper. Set this man free. Nnamdi Kanu is not well. He has ear pains. The DSS doctors have confirmed that he is not doing well, health wise.

“But they would still not allow him access to his own private doctor.

“We have told the Supreme Court to do the needful. The case has been adjourned till May 11.

“Please sir, on my bended knees, you can order the release of Nnamdi Kanu today. You can do it through the Attorney General of the Federation, who has the power to discontinue the case.

“You don’t have to wait for the Supreme Court decision before you do the right thing.”

