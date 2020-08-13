Ozil admits ‘difficult’ times at Arsenal but wants to stay till ‘last day’

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has admitted he is facing a difficult time at the club, but has resolved to stay until the end of his contract.

The former Germany international said he would stay with Arsenal “through to the last day” of his contract in June 2021.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since their home win over West Ham in March, failing to make the team since the Premier League resumed in June.

Manager Mikel Arteta had continued to cite “pure football reasons” for always leaving the 31-year-old on the bench.

Ozil dismissed reports the club were looking to pay up the last year of his £350,000-a-week deal.

“Things have been difficult but I love Arsenal,” he told the Athletic.

“I’ll decide when I go, not other people.

“I’ll give everything I have for this club.

“Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again.”

Ozil, who was involved in the coronavirus-induced paycut brouhaha at Arsenal, joined the Emirates club in a £42.4m move from Real Madrid in 2013.

