P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement | Ripples Nigeria

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows the purchase of PR performance audit reports.

The product spans across areas which include Nigerian Banks PR Performance Audit Report; Nigerian Insurance PR Performance Audit Report; Top Nigerian Digital Banks PR Performance Audit Report and the Nigerian Bank CEOs PR Performance Audit Report.

Others are the Top Nigerian Insurance CEOs PR Performance Audit Report and Top Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs PR Performance Audit Report.

In the area of the Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs media Performance Audit Report, it will deliver deep insights of CEOs for Digital Banks in Nigeria, using the P+ Measurement Media Content Analysis (P+MCA) methodology in accordance with the Barcelona Principles 3.0; highlights Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs with the most favourable and unfavourable media reputation; and analyse the overall competitive share exposure of the Digital Bank CEOs sampled.

It will also explore CEOs in the Nigerian Digital Banking industry with most interviews, as well as partnership/sponsorship, CSR/CSI, product launch, promotion and fintech media activities.

Commenting on it, the Company’s Chief Insights Officer, Philip Odiakose, pointed out that the product is with 5 per cent error margin and 95 per cent confidence level, and has passed through high-quality checks and audit processes, by well-trained media and data analysts, with exceptional skills in media monitoring, media research, data gathering, analysis as well as evaluation.

He explained that the reports make sourcing for data-driven brand PR performance audit report easier than ever and brands and agencies can also request tailored customized PR audit report for their C-Suite.

“The evaluation processes are for those that want to handle their media monitoring internally, but do not want to take the risk of a self-brand evaluation which can also be termed as being “the accuse, the judge and the jury of your own homework”, This is because the health of the brand is the end goal for all brand custodians,” Odiakose affirmed.

