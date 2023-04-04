Pa Adebanjo slams Minister Lai over Obi criticism

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has berated Lai Mohammed, the Information Minister, over his criticism of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The Afenifere leader made his stance known on Tuesday, in Lagos when members of Anya Ndigbo paid him a courtesy visit for supporting the South East during the Presidential election.

Members of the group included chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr Uma Eleazu; Mr Emeka Ugboju, chairman, Anambra State Department Union, Chief Amaechi Ebeledike, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi and Miss Mildred.

Earlier at a press conference in Washington DC, Mohammed reportedly warned Obi to desist from stoking violence, following the February 25 presidential election which saw the emergence of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

“Obi and his vice, Datti Ahmed, cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is sworn in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria. This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing,” the Minister said.

However, Pa Adebanjo, in his reaction condemned the Federal Government’s threat to arrest Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

He said necessary steps should be taken to arrest and prosecute Obi and Datti if they are found culpable of treason.

Pa Adebanjo said, “Anyone who knows Lai Mohammed should not take him seriously. He should not be a judge in his own cause. Where was he when MC Oluomo was issuing his threat during the elections?

“We have had enough of these irresponsible statements coming from this Government and that is why the government has lost confidence of the people. Nobody can harass anybody because they are government. It is the same thing they are doing by trying to gag the press. This country belongs to all of us and we are going to be judged by the rule of law and not by the rule of Lai Mohammed or Buhari. If they have evidence, arrest him, prosecute him and jail him.”

