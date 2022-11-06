Pa Adebanjo’s endorsement of Obi over Tinubu out of sheer hatred —Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by the acting leader of Afrnifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, was out of hatred for former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

This is amid the seeming split in the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, emanating from the recent endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Tinubu, by the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Adebanjo had explained that the support of the group for the former Anambra State Governor was based on the principles of equity and fairness.

This development has resulted in a lot of furore and divisions in the group.

Fani-Kayode, who reacted to the development in a Facebook post on Sunday, questioned Pa Adebanjo’s endorsement of Obi.

The APC chieftain said the decision of the Yoruba leader to rally support for Obi would threaten the unity in the organization and southern region of the country.

He also described Obi as contemptuous of Yoruba people and berated his chances in 2023, adding, that his endorsement by Pa Adebanjo would heighten the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the region next year.

READ ALSO:2023: MURIC slams Pa Adebanjo for endorsing Obi, as Afenifere battles in-fighting

He wrote: “Would the Afenifere of old ever have supported a non-Yoruba candidate in a presidential election? Why do we have to cut our nose to spite our face? Simply because you hate or envy Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not mean we must deny the entire Yoruba race a crack at the Presidency.

“And even if Tinubu offended you in the past can we not forgive? You know very well that Peter Obi cannot win the presidential election and by supporting him in the West you are splitting our base and opening the door for an Atiku Presidency. Is that what you want?

“Do Nigeria and the Yoruba, whose interest you are supposed to further and protect, not deserve better than that? Can you fathom or appreciate the implications of an Atiku Abubakar Presidency for our people and for the nation generally? Have you thought it through? Do you understand what that would mean for us all?

“You attempt to justify your position by saying that you base it on fairness, justice and equity but do they not say he who comes to equity must come with clean hands? Are Obi’s hands clean? Does he even like the Yoruba? Has he, throughout his distinctly uninspiring period in public office as Governor of Anambra state, shown any respect to any tribe or ethnic nationality, including his own?

“He is essentially provincial and insular and he has little understanding of the history and complexities of a wider Nigeria. With him everything begins and ends in Anambra state and of course his containers. Apart from that you know what his real agenda is and those he takes orders from.

You also know that the divisive and sinister agenda that they have is not in our interest as a people or a nation. To tread such a path will have grievous consequences for the unity abd stability of Nigeria and we can barely afford a second civil war in an attempt to “keep Nigeria one”.

“In any case to attempt to subvert the will of the APC, the largest political party on the African continent, by denying support to its legitimate and only presidential candidate on the basis of microzoning or regional and ethnic considerations is unjust and inequitable. This is especially so given the fact that the South West is one of the two pillars which the party rests on and which has provided a solid foundation for its success.

“I sincerely hope that our beloved leaders in Afenifere will think again. They know how much we love, revere and respect them and they must nurture and sustain that disposition and affection by displaying a little more flexiblity and respect for the views of others. The cost of supporting Obi is very high and may end up destroying the unity, efficacy, utility and credibility of the entire organisation itself.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now