PACAC member, Odekunle dies

A member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Femi Odekunle, is dead.

Odekunle died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagalada, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased had in July kicked against the arrest of the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The anti-graft czar was later quizzed for alleged financial malfeasance by a presidential panel headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

Odekunle described Magu’s ordeal as a power play by powerful blocs in the seat of power.

The respected scholar graduated with a degree in Sociology from the University of Ibadan in 1968.

Odekunle later obtained a PhD in sociology and social psychiatry from the University of Pennsylvania, United States, in 1974.

He also worked at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Odekunle was arrested alongside Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd) and other senior military officers over alleged involvement in a plot to topple the late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, in 1997.

He was appointed into PACAC by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The committee is headed by the renowned law lecturer, Prof. Itse Sagay.

