PACAC reacts as member speaks on Malami, other power blocs and the plots to oust Magu

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has reacted to the claim by its member that Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) was behind Ibrahim Magu’s travail.

Magu, the acting Chairman of the EFCC is being probed by a presidential panel over alleged corruption.

A PACAC member, Professor Femi Odekunle, in a statement on Monday, alleged that Magu’s current travail was part of plots by Malami to remove him as the EFCC boss.

Noting that Malami lacked the commitment to the anti-graft war, Odekunle said a power bloc he belonged to was behind the EFCC’s chief ongoing travail.

He therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the power bloc’s “shenanigans”, warning that it could harm his anti-graft crusade.

According to the PACAC member, Malami’s recent memo calling for Magu’s removal and the EFCC’s boss’ invitation for probe on Monday “seem an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent”.

He further noted that the power bloc which made sure that the 8th National Assembly refused to confirm Magu as the substantive EFCC chairman had also refused to re-submit his name to the 9th National Assembly for confirmation even when it was apparent the current federal lawmakers would consider and approve the EFCC’s chairman’s appointment this time around.

“One must take cognisance of the alleged memo referred to earlier i.e by Malami concerning alleged corrupt practices by Magu, along with his own nominations for Magu’s replacement.

“Again, we cannot forget Malami’s demand for certain high profile case files from Magu which the latter has been resisting.

“The position of PACAC is that while Magu or any official of whatever status must be nailed if found to be corrupt, the President must be careful not to shoot its anti-corruption fight /modest achievements in the foot.

“He must not forget that the EFCC under Magu has been the administration’s anti-corruption poster-face.

“It may not be contestable that Malami has been exploiting his alleged loyalty and closeness to the President for his personal /power bloc agenda.

“For, to the best of PACAC’s knowledge and observations, Malami has not manifested any genuine commitment to the anti-corruption fight.”

However, in statement signed by

Mr Aghogho Agbahor, PACAC

Communications officer, the committee said Odekunle spoke for himself and not for PACAC.

*The Attention of the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members, Professor Femi Odekunle.

“The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee.

“If the committee consistent with its mandate has any view on the matter, it will be channeled to the President and not to the media,” the statement read.

