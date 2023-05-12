International
Pakistani orders release of ex-PM, Imran Khan
A court in Pakistan has ordered the release of the country’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, for two weeks.
This followed deadly protests over his arrest across the country.
At least eight people had been killed in the unrest that had fueled instability in the South Asia nation at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, anemic growth, and delayed International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding.
The ex-premier’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, confirmed his release to journalists on Friday in the capital city of Islamabad.
“The Islamabad High Court has given a two-week bail and also ordered the (anti-graft body) not to arrest Imran Khan during this period,’’ he stated.
The country’s Supreme Court had earlier declared Khan’s arrest unlawful.
The cricket star-turned-politician, who was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, is regarded as Pakistan’s most popular leader by opinion polls.
In a chat with journalists at the Islamabad High Court, the 70-year-old condemned his arrest.
“They have no justification to arrest me. I was abducted. It seems as if there was a law of the jungle,” he stated.
