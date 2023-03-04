Pakistani PM congratulates Tinubu on success in Nigeria’s election

The Pakistani Prime Minister, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday, congratulated the Nigerian President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his success in last weekend’s presidential election.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in Nigeria, Sharif expressed happiness that the two countries would maintain cordial ties in the areas of defence, trade and economy under Tinubu’s watch.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the former Lagos State governor as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.

“My congratulation goes to Mr. Bola Tinubu on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election.

“Pakistan and Nigeria maintain cordial ties that will see an upward momentum, particularly in areas of defence, trade and economy.

“My best wishes to the President-elect,” the Pakistani PM added.

