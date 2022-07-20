Pakistani police arrest two men for gang-r*ping female US tourist

The police in Pakistan have arrested two men who gang-r*ped a 21-year-old female American tourist at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, police officials said on Wednesday.

The suspects which included the woman’s host, had taken her to a hotel in Dera Ghazi Khan, a district in the Punjab province where they allegedly took turns to s3xually assault her, according to an initial police investigation.

The police said the woman had arrived in Pakistan three weeks ago and had planned to spend time in the country before the r*pe.

“Police is investigating to determine how the woman was lured and taken to a hotel by the two men accused of raping her. The woman earlier stayed at the home of one of the alleged attackers for five days,” the report said.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad which also released a statement on the issue, said it was ready to provide consular services to the victim.

“The protection of U.S. citizens overseas is the highest priority of the U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad

“Out of respect for the privacy of the alleged victim, we cannot comment on the specifics of the allegation. But the U.S Embassy will provide consular services for her,” the statement said.

