Pakistan’s ecommerce startup, Zaraye, raises $2.1M seed round

A Pakistani B2B procurement startup, Zaraye, has raised a $2.1M seed round co-led by US firm, Tiger Global, and UK VC, Zayn Capital.

The startup’s CEO, Ahsan Ali Khan, confirmed the development in a press release on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the round also saw participation from other investors including +92 Ventures, Alan Rutledge, Jack Rizvi and current and former employees of Careem.

Based in Pakistan, Zaraye was founded in late 2021 by Hashair Junaid Ahmedani, Taha Iqbal Teli and Ahsan Ali Khan.

Playing in the ecommerce sector, the startup operates as a marketplace for raw materials, helping manufacturing businesses in both the procurement of materials and the financing of working capital.

Speaking on the startup‘s ambition, Ahsan said:

“We aim to strengthen the backbone of the country’s economy by helping the entrepreneurs in finding avenues to optimise and scale.

“Zaraye will help partners to compete locally and globally as they find more savings in time and money to create the best products.”

