Palace of Oba of Lagos attacked, set ablaze

The Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu was on Wednesday attacked and set on fire.
A video footage posted online showed the palace of the monarch on fire while some people believes to be his workers were also seen moving away with his traditional staff.
Read also: After winning in 2019, Buhari must ‘close the border’ so Obasanjo doesn’t escape— Oba of Lagos
There is no news about the where about of the king himself.
- Wole Soyinka centre condemns attacks on media houses - October 21, 2020
- Lawmakers urge Buhari to prosecute soldiers involved in Lekki shooting - October 21, 2020
- Burna Boy demands resignation of Nigerian govt over #LekkiMassacre - October 21, 2020