Palace of Oba of Lagos attacked, set ablaze

October 21, 2020
Fire razes Oba of Lagos’ Palace (Video)
The Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu was on Wednesday attacked and set on fire.

A video footage posted online showed the palace of the monarch on fire while some people believes to be his workers were also seen moving away with his traditional staff.

There is no news about the where about of the king himself.

