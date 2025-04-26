Palace thump Villa to reach FA Cup final

Crystal Palace have thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 to reach the final of the FA Cup on Saturday night.

Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr fired Palace to a fully deserved victory against Villa at Wembley.

This victory means manager Oliver Glasner takes Palace to their third FA Cup final, their first since 2016.

Read Also: Chelsea crash out of FA Cup, Iwobi helps Fulham through

They have never lifted the trophy and will face either Manchester City or Nottingham Forest in the final.

Palace fans celebrated noisily and justifiably. On this evidence they will provide a serious threat to either City or Forest in the final here on 17 May.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now