Palm oil laden truck kills 10, injures 36 in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Palm oil laden truck kills 10, injures 36 in Osun
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Osun, has said about ten persons lost their lives on Saturday, following an accident that occurred on Gbongan-Osogbo expressway.
In a statement issued in Osogbo by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, the Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, said the accident occurred around 1:20 a.m., opposite Ataoja Overhead bridge, along Abere, Osogbo-Gbongan expressway.
According to Ibrahim, about 36 others also sustained various degrees of injuries in the cause of the accident, which involved about 61 persons.
“An articulated vehicle, a blue truck Volvo with number plate KMC 35 ZJ, loaded with palm oil, lost control on the Ataoja-overhead bridge.
“The vehicle, which was heavily loaded with Jerry cans of palm oil and over 60 passengers, was trying to ascend the ramp.
READ ALSO: Osun govt to construct perimeter fences across schools to ensure students’ safety
“The vehicle lost control, rolled backwards and fell by the side into the drainage, throwing off the jerry cans on passengers and killing some in the process,” Ibrahim said.
She said the injured people were taken to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), and Asubiaro Hospitals, both in Osun.
Meanwhile, the Sector Commander appealed to motorists, especially carriage and articulated vehicles, to always follow road safety regulations, and urged road users to avoid flouting safety rules that could endanger their lives and that of other innocent citizens.
By Victor Uzoho…
