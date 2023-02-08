PalmHr closes $5m pre-Series A round. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. PalmHr closes $5m pre-Series A round

Tech based HR platform, palm.hr, has closed a $5 million pre-Series A round co-led by Speedinvest and RAED Ventures, with participation from Wamda Capital.

Richard Schrems, CEO and Co-founder, palm.hr confirmed the development in a media release on Wednesday.

Richard Schrems, Christoph Czichna, and Dragan Nikolic established palm.hr in 2019.

The company runs as a flexible startup, complying with regional employment laws and local labor laws in various markets.

“With the backing of our investors, we are excited to kick off our next stage of growth and play a role in contributing to the future of the region’s economy,” said Schrems.

With this investment, palm.hr will strengthen its position in Saudi Arabia while extending to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is an online advertising model based on user actions?

CPA MPA PPA RPA

Answer: see end of post

2. Global venture capital firm, Partech, closes $263m

Global venture capital firm, Partech, has closed Partech Africa II with €245 million (~$263 million)

This was confirmed by the general partner from the firm’s Dakar office, Tidjane Deme, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Deme, Partech Africa II is one of three funds that the international venture capital business has introduced in the previous two years, together with a $750 million growth fund and a $100 million seed fund.

These funds are aimed at different regions and industries around the world.

The limited partners in this Partech Africa II fund include DFIs and corporates to African fund of funds, family offices, and HNIs, including anchor investor KfW, the German Development Bank.

Others are existing and new LPs, including Bpifrance Investissement; the International Finance Corporation (IFC); South Suez; FMO; Bertelsmann; European Investment Bank (EIB); British International Investment (BII); Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG); and Proparco.

“Last year, we went out to raise fund two, and we did it in a very different market. Everything has changed; the deal flow in Africa, especially for Series A and B, has been multiplied by 14 over the last five years,” said Deme

Ripples Nigeria gathered that from this new fund, Partech Africa intends to invest in Series A and B businesses in the fields of fintech, health tech, logistics, mobility, and edtech, among others.

3. Morocco’s B2B e-commerce startup, Chari, secures $1m

In a round that was co-led by Orange Ventures, Orange’s venture capital investment arm, Chari, a B2B e-commerce business with embedded finance for the FMCG industry, has secured $1 million.

Grégoire de Padirac, Partner of Orange Ventures Middle East & Africa, confirmed the funding in a release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

The startup claims it provides small businesses with a mobile application that allows them to order all of the products they need at their point of sale with a few clicks and a free delivery commitment in less than 24 hours.

“We look forward to continuing to support the team as it expands into the French-speaking region and the FinTech sector.

“Chari and we believe in the need to digitize local company owners,“ Grégoire de Padirac.

Chari was founded in January 2020 by Ismael Belkhayat and Sophia Alj and Grégoire de Padirac will be joining Chari’s Supervisory Board.

Trivia Answer: CPA

Stands for “Cost Per Action,” and is used in online advertising. CPA defines how much revenue a publisher receives when a user clicks an advertisement on his website and then completes a certain action.

By Kayode Hamsat

