Pan African restaurant service provider, Orda, secures $3.4m seed round. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Pan African restaurant service provider, Orda, secures $3.4m seed round

Orda, an Nigerian and Kenyan-based restaurant cloud operating system provider, has secured a $3.4 million seed round.

Guy Futi, Orda’s CEO and co-founder, in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed that the round was co-led by Quona Capital and FinTech Collective.

Orda, which says its vision is to help small-sized African restaurants, optimizes businesses to achieve sustainable growth.

Guy Futi, Fikayo Akinwale, Mark Edomwande, Kunle Ogungbamila, and Namir El-Khouri launched the company in 2020.

Other investors that participated in the round include: Far Out Ventures and Outside VC, angels Doneci Kone and Julian Shapiro, and follow-on investment from Norrsken Foundation, Lofty Inc Capital and Enza Capital.

“Our goal is to provide end-to-end solutions that help them optimize their operations so they become more prosperous,” according to Futi.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that earlier this year, the company announced a $1.1 million pre-seed.

Tech Trivia: Image tags are also called what?

A. Keyframes

B. Keynotes

C. Keywords

D. Keystrokes

Answer: see end of post

2. Cameroonian fintech, Ejara, secures $8M in a Series A funding round

A Cameroonian fintech, Ejara, has secured $8 million in a series A funding round co-led by Anthemis and Dragonfly.

CEO Nelly Chatue-Diop, disclosed the funding in a statement on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this brings total funds raised since inception to $10 million.

Chatue-Diop and her co-founder Baptiste Andrieux launched the fintech in 2019.

Ejara offers an investment app that allows users buy crypto and save through decentralized wallets.

The round featured other venture capital firms including investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures and Lateral Capital–and new investors such as Circle Ventures, Moonstake, Emurgo, Hashkey Group and BPI France.

An angel investor, Jason Yanowitz, co-founder of Blockwoks, also participated in this round.

“The initiative we launched for women and orphans and girls is to improve their financial literacy and computer skills.

“When I think about Ejara, I think about an ecosystem and as a leveler to bring the community together, whether they are in Africa or the diaspora, whether they belong to the elites, or they are in the poorer layers of the community,” explained Chatue-Diop.

3. Igloo secures additional $27 million Series B funding

A Singapore-based insurtech, Igloo, has announced securing a $27M Series B extension bringing the round’s total to $46 million.

Raunak Mehta disclosed the Series B extension in a media release on Tuesday.

The newest round was led by the InsuResilience Investment Fund II, the Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), FinnFund, La Maison and returning investors Cathay Innovation.

The South Asian insurtech operates by developing its insurance products and then partnering with insurers who underwrite their policies.

Igloo also claimed that it distributed more than 5 million policies that cover credit default, personal accident, family relief and natural calamity support to women micro-entrepreneurs and their families

Trivia Answer: Keywords

Keywords are words or phrases that describe content.

They can be used as metadata to describe images, text documents, database records, and Web pages.

A user may “tag” pictures or text files with keywords that are relevant to their content.

By Kayode Hamsat

