Tech
Pan-African technology group, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, acquires Telrad
A pan-African technology group, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has announced the acquisition of an Israeli-based tech company, Telrad.
The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nic Rudnick, on Tuesday made the announcement in a statement.
According to Nic, the acquisition of the Isreali firm was completed at an undisclosed amount.
Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group, offering network, cloud, and cyber Security services.
The startup was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Louis, Mauritius.
Prior to the acquisition, Telrad operates as a venture delivering technology products and services to global businesses and governments, offering solutions across a range of many business areas.
Read also :VC firm, Rali Cap, secures US$30m to support African fintech startups
Moti Elmaliach, chief executive officer, Telrad noted that the rich experience of Liquid made the acquisition possible.
He said: “Liquid has an incredibly strong track record of success and rich history of innovation.
“We are excited to join forces and to leverage Liquid’s expertise across the full technology value chain, from the subsea cable to the last mile. This is an exciting step for Telrad, our team and the customers we serve.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...