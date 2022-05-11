Pan-African technology group, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, acquires Telrad

A pan-African technology group, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has announced the acquisition of an Israeli-based tech company, Telrad.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nic Rudnick, on Tuesday made the announcement in a statement.

According to Nic, the acquisition of the Isreali firm was completed at an undisclosed amount.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group, offering network, cloud, and cyber Security services.

The startup was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Prior to the acquisition, Telrad operates as a venture delivering technology products and services to global businesses and governments, offering solutions across a range of many business areas.

Moti Elmaliach, chief executive officer, Telrad noted that the rich experience of Liquid made the acquisition possible.

He said: “Liquid has an incredibly strong track record of success and rich history of innovation.

“We are excited to join forces and to leverage Liquid’s expertise across the full technology value chain, from the subsea cable to the last mile. This is an exciting step for Telrad, our team and the customers we serve.”

