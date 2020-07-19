PANAMA: seven youths killed in brutal attack near popular lake

Tragedy struck near a lake about 80 km (50 miles) north of the Panama capital when no fewer than four women and three men, aged between 17 to 22, were suspectedly shot dead by unknown assailants.

Panamanian authorities on Saturday said that they were investigating the murder of the seven young people near Gatun Lake, a scenic man-made lake that forms an important part of the Panama Canal.

Homicide prosecutor, Adolfo Pineda told reporters that some people in the group managed to escape the attack by the assailants and are assisting authorities with the investigation.

Some of the dead had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, but the cause of death has yet to be determined, Pineda said. The motive for the attack is also under investigation.

“It really is a shocking occurrence from all points of view, my condolences to families that may have lost their loved ones in this attack. The killers will be tracked and brought to justice,“ Pineda said.

