PANDEF charges FG to declare Gumi’s statement on Nigerian military as hate speech | Ripples Nigeria

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Wednesday challenged the Federal Government to declare the statements credited to an Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, on the military as hate speech.

Gumi, who has been meeting bandits in forests across Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, and Niger States, had alleged that non-Muslim soldiers were behind the killings in some communities in the North.

But in a communiqué signed by members of its Board of Trustees, Chief Edwin Clark, former Akwa Ibom State governor, Obong Victor Attah, and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, PANDEF accused Gumi of inciting terrorists and bandits against Christian soldiers.

The Forum urged the federal government to caution Gumi and warned criminals to stay away from the South-South region.

It also assured law-abiding Nigerians of a peaceful stay in any part of the region.

The statement read: “PANDEF calls on the Federal Government to declare the inflammatory statements by Sheik Gumi on the activities of the terrorists and bandits, including inciting them against Christian soldiers and equating them with Niger Delta agitators as ‘Hate Speech’ and take urgent measures to caution him.

READ ALSO: North-East elders condemn Gumi’s comments against ‘non-Muslim soldiers’

“Furthermore, PANDEF assures law-abiding Nigerians of a peaceful stay in all parts of the South-South but strongly warns criminal groups and their sponsors to stay away from the zone in their interest.

“The BOT condemns the expanding activities of Boko Haram, the audacious attacks by bandits, rampaging activities of Fulani herdsmen, and the recent upsurge in the kidnapping of innocent students in Kakara, Niger State, in Jangebe, Zamfara State, and scores of innocent women, children, and travellers from around the country.

“PANDEF, however, commends the effort of security services in securing the release of some of these abducted persons but calls on the Federal Government to redouble efforts to its constitutional obligation to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions