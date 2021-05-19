PANDEF faults Lawan's comments on restructuring, takes position on 2023 Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

The Pan Niger Delta Forum has berated the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan over his stance on restructuring after a consensus by the Southern Governors’ Forum on the matter.

According to PANDEF, Lawan’s comments over restructuring are irrational and provocative.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Lawan faulted the Southern Governors Forum for calling for the restructuring of the country, saying it was wrong for elected officials to lead such agitation.

Lawan said, “I believe that as leaders, especially those of us who are elected into office should not be at the forefront of calling for this kind of thing.

“Because, even if you are a governor, you are supposed to be working hard in your state to ensure that this restructuring you are calling for at the federal level, you have done it in your state as well.

“What you may accuse the Federal Government of, whatever it is, you may also be accused of the same thing in your state”.

However, in its statement issued by its national leader and national chairman, Chief Edwin Clark and Senator Emmanuel Essien, on Tuesday; PANDEF insisted on restructuring while advocating for a 2023 Southern Presidency.

“The Presidency must rotate to the south in 2023, at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years. It is non-negotiable, a Southerner must succeed President Buhari. Whether the Southerner would come from the South-South, South-East, or South West is a different matter entirely.”

PANDEF further restated “the call on the National Assembly to accelerate the amendment of the Electoral Act, with the inclusion of provisions for electronic voting, before the 2023 general elections to guarantee free, fair, and credible elections. That anything otherwise would be unacceptable.”

The PANDEF also, “Strongly condemned the irrational comments of the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and the provocative expressions of some northern elements, against the decisions of the Southern Governors on Restructuring of the country, and the banning of open grazing.

“Restructuring is now not only a vital necessity but has become expedient for the survival of Nigeria.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

