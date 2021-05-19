PANDEF faults Lawan's comments on restructuring, takes position on 2023 Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PANDEF faults Lawan’s comments on restructuring, takes position on 2023 Presidency
The Pan Niger Delta Forum has berated the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan over his stance on restructuring after a consensus by the Southern Governors’ Forum on the matter.
According to PANDEF, Lawan’s comments over restructuring are irrational and provocative.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Lawan faulted the Southern Governors Forum for calling for the restructuring of the country, saying it was wrong for elected officials to lead such agitation.
Lawan said, “I believe that as leaders, especially those of us who are elected into office should not be at the forefront of calling for this kind of thing.
“Because, even if you are a governor, you are supposed to be working hard in your state to ensure that this restructuring you are calling for at the federal level, you have done it in your state as well.
“What you may accuse the Federal Government of, whatever it is, you may also be accused of the same thing in your state”.
However, in its statement issued by its national leader and national chairman, Chief Edwin Clark and Senator Emmanuel Essien, on Tuesday; PANDEF insisted on restructuring while advocating for a 2023 Southern Presidency.
Read also: PANDEF lauds Southern Govs’ resolutions on open grazing, federal character, others
“The Presidency must rotate to the south in 2023, at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years. It is non-negotiable, a Southerner must succeed President Buhari. Whether the Southerner would come from the South-South, South-East, or South West is a different matter entirely.”
PANDEF further restated “the call on the National Assembly to accelerate the amendment of the Electoral Act, with the inclusion of provisions for electronic voting, before the 2023 general elections to guarantee free, fair, and credible elections. That anything otherwise would be unacceptable.”
The PANDEF also, “Strongly condemned the irrational comments of the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and the provocative expressions of some northern elements, against the decisions of the Southern Governors on Restructuring of the country, and the banning of open grazing.
“Restructuring is now not only a vital necessity but has become expedient for the survival of Nigeria.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June
The Super Eagles of Nigeria now have two big international friendlies lined up in preparations for their participation in the...
Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round...
Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has announced his plans to leave the Premier League club at the end of the...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...