PANDEF slams Atiku’s ‘inconsistent’ stance on zoning

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has criticised the stance of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, on the issue of zoning ahead of the 2023 elections.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the PANDEF spokesman, Hon. Ken Robinson, in which PANDEF condemned the former Vice President over what it said was his inconsistency on the issue.

Atiku had faulted the call on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket to a particular region of the country.

According to him, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria did not recognise zoning.

However, the PANDEF said, “He knows his statement is inconsistent with established and justifiable protocols and conventions, which have helped to sustain considerable understanding, peace, and stability in the polity.

“Truth is, the narrative that there is no zoning in the nation’s Constitution is a conscienceless mockery of our democratic evolution, and indeed, the country’s constitution.

“It bears underscoring that Nigeria’s Constitution, though flawed, has ample provisions that emphasize inclusiveness, fairness, and equity.

“Section 14(3) of the Constitution (as amended) provides that the composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few States or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or any of its agencies. It added that the intent and purpose of this section are precise and explicit.

“Zoning and rotation of key political positions in the polity cannot be discarded in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria, particularly, under the prevailing circumstances. PANDEF, accordingly, further called on all political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South; any political party that does otherwise shall not have our support in 2023.

“

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other northerners expressing interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 ought to understand that their desire flies in the face of natural justice,” PANDEF clarified.

