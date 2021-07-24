PANDEF slams IPOB over criticism of Clark’s comment on Biafra

The criticism of the national leader of PANDEF and South-South leader, Edwin Clark, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has elicited a response from the former.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Clark stated that the Niger Delta region cannot be part of the Biafra Republic.

In response, the IPOB via a statement issued by its spokesman Emma Powerful described Clark’s assertion as “idiotic and foolhardy.”

Nonetheless, in defence of its leadership, PANDEF via a statement issued on Saturday by its National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, said it was shameful that the promoters of IPOB could not differentiate between fact and fantasy.

Consequently, Essien charged the leadership of the Igbo nation to denounce the reckless statement by IPOB and tender a public apology to Clark and the Niger Delta people.

The PANDEF chieftain said, “Let us restate, without any equivocation, that the Niger Delta region is not part of Biafra and that no inch of the South-South geopolitical zone shall be part of any imagined “Republic”.

“It’s rather puerile for IPOB or any other group to consider that Niger Delta region would be part of any arbitrary contraption. If it becomes necessary for the Niger Delta people to pull out of this country, we shall do so, on our terms.”

