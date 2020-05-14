PANDEF urges NASS to carry out thorough investigation into NDDC

The National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd), Thursday hailed the decision of the National Assembly to investigate the alleged mismanagement of funds in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement issued in Uyo, the ex-military administrator of Akwa Ibom appealed to the parliament not to allow persons with vested interests compromise the probe.

The NASS had earlier this month resolved to investigate the alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

It constituted a seven-member ad-hoc committee to look into the allegation and summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the IMC to explain to the lawmakers the Commission’s plan to ameliorate the effect of the present economic situation on the region.

However, the PANDEF chief pointed out in the statement that some vested interests may exert pressure on the NASS to abandon the inquiry.

He said: “The glut of petitions in the public domain against the interim management committee is not only disturbing but embarrassing. PANDEF, therefore, welcomes the setting up of Committees by both Chambers of the National Assembly to investigate the allegations.

“The probes would help determine the validity or otherwise of the assertions, and save the people of the region from the anguish of the humiliation.

“PANDEF, therefore, implores the Committees of both the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives saddled with the task to rise above board, and write their names in gold by conducting a thorough investigation, without fear or favour.

“They should be mindful of persons with vested interests that may attempt to frustrate or compromise the investigation. It is also not unexpected that pressures may be put on the National Assembly even by highly placed individuals to abandon this inquiry.”

