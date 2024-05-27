Pandemonium as hoodlums attack Lagos police station, engage officers in gun duel

There was pandemonium as hundreds of hoodlums popularly called “Agberos’ stormed the Ipaja Police Station in Lagos State and engaged the officers in a gun duel on Monday.

Though the cause of the confrontation could not be ascertained immediately, eyewitnesses told journalists several of the thugs were killed in the clash.

READ ALSO:Lagos market set ablaze as Yoruba, Hausa hoodlums clash

Efforts to confirm the incident from the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls or return messages sent by our correspondent.

VIDEO: Hoodlums attack Lagos police station Panic ensued in a section of Lagos State on Monday when more than 100 hoodlums stormed the Ipaja Police Station. It was gathered that the attack resulted in a gun battle between the thugs and police officers during which several of… pic.twitter.com/hyPNOcAWYG — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) May 27, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now