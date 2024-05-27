News
Pandemonium as hoodlums attack Lagos police station, engage officers in gun duel
There was pandemonium as hundreds of hoodlums popularly called “Agberos’ stormed the Ipaja Police Station in Lagos State and engaged the officers in a gun duel on Monday.
Though the cause of the confrontation could not be ascertained immediately, eyewitnesses told journalists several of the thugs were killed in the clash.
READ ALSO:Lagos market set ablaze as Yoruba, Hausa hoodlums clash
Efforts to confirm the incident from the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls or return messages sent by our correspondent.
VIDEO: Hoodlums attack Lagos police station
Panic ensued in a section of Lagos State on Monday when more than 100 hoodlums stormed the Ipaja Police Station.
It was gathered that the attack resulted in a gun battle between the thugs and police officers during which several of… pic.twitter.com/hyPNOcAWYG
— Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) May 27, 2024
