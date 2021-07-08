Politics
Pandemonium in Imo Assembly as speaker suspends minority leader, five others for misconduct
There was pandemonium in the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday following the indefinite suspension of six lawmakers for alleged misconduct by the Speaker of the House, Paul Emezim.
The suspended lawmakers were the House Minority Leader, Anyadike Nwosu; the immediate past Majority Leader, Uche Ogbuagu; Onyemaechi Njoku, Kennedy Ibeh, Philip Ejiogu and Dominic Ezerioha.
At the emergency plenary session held under tight security, the speaker also dissolved all the House standing committees and removed the Chief Whip, Authur Egwim.
He had since appointed Obinna Okwara as the new Chief Whip for the House.
Following the protest that trailed the development, Enezum’s security aides were forced to shoot into the air in a bid to disperse angry lawmakers as the speaker made his way out of the Assembly complex.
However, it has not been ascertained if the suspended lawmakers are loyal to some of the opponents of the state government.
