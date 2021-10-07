PANDORA PAPERS: I didn’t breach any law – Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has reacted to the Pandora Papers’ revelation that he breached Nigerian laws by setting up secret businesses in tax havens.

The Pandora Papers is an investigative report put together by the United Kingdom-based Finance Uncovered and coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

It is a leak of about 12 million documents that exposed the secret wealth and shady deals of some of the world’s rich and powerful people including politicians and business owners.

Obi, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, a pastor, and several other high-profile Nigerians were fingered in money laundering cases and flouting of extant laws and legislations as they hide their assets in notorious secret jurisdictions.

The former governor, who reacted to the report in a statement on Thursday, declared that he did not break any law.

He noted that it was refreshing that the report did not state that he was accused of any form of corruption through financial misappropriation or in any other way during his tenure as Anambra State governor.

He stressed that the report did not also specify that he was involved in any illegal business at any time.

Obi said: “On the allegation that I violated the Nigerian Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, as well as sections of the 5th Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), by not declaring any alleged assets in companies registered outside the Nigerian Federation, I think that the authors displayed ignorance on matters of Trust and International Investment Practices.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election, insisted that he adhered to professional opinions and advice of investment experts on everything relating to his investments and personal assets.

He charged well-meaning people to disregard the report.

