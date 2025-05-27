Panel declares PDP North-Central congress credible

The Appeal Panel for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zonal Congress in North-Central has described the exercise as credible.

The Chairman of the panel, Senator Sunday Marshal, stated this during a news conference on Tuesday in Jos.

He said the panel did not receive any petition challenging the exercise.

Marshall said: “You will recall that last Saturday, the north-central zone of our party held its congress.

“We were earlier appointed to serve as an appeal panel to entertain complaints that may arise from the outcome of the zonal congress.

“This is in line with the guidelines and constitution of the PDP; we have been on ground since Sunday.

“But in the last 48 hours, we have not received any petition challenging the outcome of congress.

“It simply means that the exercise was free, fair and credible.”

The chairman urged the party faithful in other zones to emulate the North-Central and ensure that their congresses are conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner.

