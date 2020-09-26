Panel probing Magu summons ex-EFCC boss, Lamorde, others | Ripples Nigeria
Nigeria In One Minute

Panel probing Magu summons ex-EFCC boss, Lamorde, others

September 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, has been summoned by the presidential panel probing the suspended acting EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

Also summoned by the Ayo Salami-led panel were the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas; the Director General of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Modibbo Hamman-Tukur. The EFCC’s Acting Director, Directorate of Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Management, Mr Aliyu Yusuf; an EFCC lawyer, Bala Sanga; and one Isa Dongoyaro, were also summoned by the panel.

Read also: MAGU: Why I snubbed presidential panel’s invitation – Malami

According to Punch, they were summoned to respond to questions bordering on the claims that Magu diverted some recovered funds and properties.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */