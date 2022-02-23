Panel set up to probe Zamfara Dep Gov submits report to Assembly

A seven-man investigative panel set up to investigate the Zamfara State deputy governor, Alhaji Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau, on allegations of gross misconduct, lawlessness and abuse of office, has presented its report to the principal officers of the state Assembly.

The panel which was inaugurated by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, on Monday, February 14, was given seven days to turn in its report

The panel which submitted its report on Wednesday, had Justice Halidu Tanko-Soba as the Chairman, while Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), Abdul-Atadoga Ibrahim (SAN), Hussaini Zakariyau, (SAN), Amina Tanimu-Marafa, Alhaji Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari-Rabah, served as members, while Sani Tsafe was the Secretary to the panel

While turning in the report, Tsafe, said the embattled Deputy Governor had been “served with all the necessary Processes/Notice through electronic means” including his verified email and WhatsApp platform, and presented the scanned copies as evidences of successful delivery.

The state Assembly had, on February 7, served Aliyu-Gusau with a notice of impeachment over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

READ ALSO: IMPEACHMENT: Zamfara Dep Gov shuns probe panel, calls lawmakers illiterates

But in a ruling on February 14, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, restrained the Assembly against the plan to impeach Aliyu-Gusau, after his counsel, Emmanuel Ukala, filed a petition praying the court presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo, to restrain the lawmakers from carrying out the plan.

However, the following day, the lawmakers set up the probe panel to investigate the Deputy Governor, declaring that no court order could stop the impeachment as it was in line with Section 188 (5) (7), as well as Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution.

There are claims in many quarters in the state that the move to impeach the deputy governor is being spear-headed by the state’s governor because Aliyu-Gusau refuses to decamp with the governor to another party.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now