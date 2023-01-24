Politics
Panel to deliver judgement on Osun governorship election Friday
The Osun State governorship election petition tribunal will deliver judgement in the case filed by former governor Gboyega Oyetola on Friday.
The panel confirmed the development in a notice pasted on the entrance of the court premises in Osogbo.
The notice was seen by journalists on Tuesday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state after he polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola who scored 375,027 votes in the election.
READ ALSO: Adeleke hails Buhari’s electoral neutrality in Osun guber election
The former governor is challenging the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state.
The panel began sitting in August last year.
