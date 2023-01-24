Panel to deliver judgement on Osun governorship election Friday

The Osun State governorship election petition tribunal will deliver judgement in the case filed by former governor Gboyega Oyetola on Friday.

The panel confirmed the development in a notice pasted on the entrance of the court premises in Osogbo.

The notice was seen by journalists on Tuesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state after he polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola who scored 375,027 votes in the election.



READ ALSO: Adeleke hails Buhari’s electoral neutrality in Osun guber election

The former governor is challenging the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state.

The panel began sitting in August last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now