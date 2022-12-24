Panel uncovers 55 more vehicles allegedly taken away by ex-Osun officials

The Osun Asset Recovery Committee has uncovered 55 more vehicles valued at N1.5 billion allegedly taken away by officials in former governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration.

The panel’s revelation came just 24 hours after it ordered the former governor, his wife, and other members of his team to return vehicles worth N2.9 billion in their possession.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had shortly after his inauguration on November 27 set up the committee headed by Dr. Bashiru Salami to recover government property, including vehicles from officials of the last administration in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had however described the state government’s claim as a witch-hunt.



In a statement issued on Friday by its Media Director in Osun, Kola Olabisi, the party insisted that the panel’s reports cannot be trusted as they had been prepared before the team’s inauguration.

APC argued that Oyetola and his deputy were entitled to certain privileges under the constitution.

Salami, who ordered the return of the freshly discovered vehicles in a statement, said the affected officials include former commissioners and special advisers, head of service, and chief executives of some government agencies.

The models of the vehicles in question are Kia Sportage (40), Toyota Hilux, Prado Jeeps, Toyota Avensis, Nissan Pathfinder SUVs, Toyota Highlander, and Ford Transit (7), among others.

He said: “We have uncovered another batch of diverted vehicles numbering 55. Those in possession of those vehicles should return them forthwith.”

