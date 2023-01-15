Panic as bandits burn Catholic priest to death in Niger

Bandits have killed Isaac Achi, a priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA of Niger state.

It was gathered that Achi was burnt to death at his residence at about 3am on Sunday.

The Niger state police command spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the bandits razed the building after failing to gain entrance into the priest’s residence.

Abiodun said another priest was also shot while trying to escape from the attackers.

He said Ogundele Ayodeji, the commissioner of police in Niger, had dispatched a reinforcement team to the area.

The statement read: “On 15/01/2023 at about 0300hrs, armed bandits invaded the Parish residence of one Rev. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, the bandits reportedly attempted to gain entrance into the residence, but seems difficult and set the house ablaze, while the said Rev. Father was burnt dead.

“A colleague of the Rev. Father identified as Father Collins was equally shot in the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene. Police tactical teams attached to Kafin-Koro Div were immediately drafted to the scene, but the hoodlums had escaped before the arrival of the teams.

“The lifeless body of Father Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

