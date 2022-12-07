Metro
Panic as bandits kidnap corps member, seven others in Abuja
Suspected bandits have reportedly kidnapped a serving Youth Corps member identified simply as Adenike and seven others at the Arab Road Extension 2 in Kubwa Abuja.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that two persons were hit by gunshots which resulted in the death of one while the other was taken to the hospital.
It was also learnt that the bandits gained entrance into the area through a hill.
READ ALSO:Bandits reportedly kill seven, abduct 5 in Sokoto communities
Ibrahim Ahmed, a resident very close to the area, told our correspondent that the incident happened on Tuesday night.
“It was all a confusing scene. More than six people have been taken away in the attack, including a corps member. The whole residence looked like a war zone. I was just returning from a outing.
“Around 10pm, from Amilomania Street, they moved to Toyin Street, all in Extension 2 Relocation, along Arab Road, in Kubwa. We confirmed that one of the victims, a tailor, was shot dead in the incident. The other has been rushed to the hospital.”
As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released by the police command in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...