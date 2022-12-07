Panic as bandits kidnap corps member, seven others in Abuja

Suspected bandits have reportedly kidnapped a serving Youth Corps member identified simply as Adenike and seven others at the Arab Road Extension 2 in Kubwa Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that two persons were hit by gunshots which resulted in the death of one while the other was taken to the hospital.

It was also learnt that the bandits gained entrance into the area through a hill.

READ ALSO:Bandits reportedly kill seven, abduct 5 in Sokoto communities

Ibrahim Ahmed, a resident very close to the area, told our correspondent that the incident happened on Tuesday night.

“It was all a confusing scene. More than six people have been taken away in the attack, including a corps member. The whole residence looked like a war zone. I was just returning from a outing.

“Around 10pm, from Amilomania Street, they moved to Toyin Street, all in Extension 2 Relocation, along Arab Road, in Kubwa. We confirmed that one of the victims, a tailor, was shot dead in the incident. The other has been rushed to the hospital.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released by the police command in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now