Metro
Panic as container falls on bus in Lagos
A large container has reportedly fallen on a bus filled with passengers near Ojuelegbe bridge in Lagos State.
According to a source simply identified as @Pooja Media on Twitter, the incident happened on Sunday.
He wrote: “Container just fell on a bus at Ojuelegba bridge. There are people inside the bus (full load) as health officials are giving them trip. We need emergency here to lift the container.”
It was gathered that the incident happened when the trailer wanted to overtake a bus but failed.
Read also:Passengers feared dead as 40ft container falls on bus in Lagos
As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released.
This was not the first time such incident would happen in Lagos. In December last year, a 40ft container fell on vehicles plying the Cele bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, killing many commuters.
