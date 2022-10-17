Panic as diesel tanker explodes near Abuja school owned by Winners Chapel

A tanker explosion on Monday, sent panicked parents scurrying to pick their wards at Kingdom Heritage Model School in Jahi in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, causing chaos in the process

The Bishop David Oyedepo-founded Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, is the owner of Kingdom Heritage Model School.

The tanker carrying diesel overturned while en route to a nearby petrol station at around 11:30 in the morning.

Parents flocked to the school to pick up their children as the tanker caught fire, generating a disturbance in the neighborhood.

Following the explosion, it was learned that the school administration had sent a “distress message” to the parents asking them to pick up their children for their safety.

The roaring fire, which was just a few meters from the school, was being battled by firefighters from the FCT in the meantime. There were no casualties in the incident.

A circle of teachers and other staff members gathered on the school grounds to pray in response to the occurrence.

The cause of the explosion was unknown at the time this report was filed, but the situation is now back to normal.

