Panic as faceless group threatens to bomb Lagos Catholic Church

Parishioners and the leadership of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, Ilupeju, Lagos State, have been thrown into panic as an anonymous group threatened to bomb the church.

According to the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, who confirmed the bomb threat, the faceless group listed the Ilupeju church among targeted places to bomb in Lagos seen in an online post by the Anonymous Group.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Saturday, Rev. Godonu said the Lagos State Police Command has been informed of the threat with the Special Bomb Disposable Unit drafted to the church.

READ ALSO:Six worshippers injured as church building collapses in Lagos

“On arrival, the bomb unit combed the entire church compound while other security personnel kept watch over the church,” Godonu said.

“There is an online media called Anonymous Group. One of our parishes was mentioned as target for bombing. We had to report to the Lagos State Police Command.

“The Archbishop has been informed about the threat. He has directed all the parish priests to tighten security in their various churches. We have to engage the police because it is their duty to handle such threat,” he said.

He further revealed that the Archbishop of the Lagos Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has sent an urgent memo to parish priests to immediately take precautionary measures which will include all parishioners and visitors thoroughly screened on Sundays and regularly for safety sake.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now