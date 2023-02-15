Panic as residents block major roads in Kwara to protest naira, fuel scarcity

The scarcity of fuel and cash emanating from the recent naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resulted in volatile situation in some parts of the country.

This was as some residents in Ogidi in Ilorin West and South Local Governments of Kwara State on Wednesday took to the streets to protest the situation.

Our correspondent who was at the scene of the demonstration saw protesters littering the street with burnt tyres to prevent vehicular movements.

The protesters, including commercial drivers, insisted something must be done to rescue the situation.

One of the protesters, Tobi Ayo, who spoke to our correspondent registered his absolute frustration over the development, lamenting the utter unconcern of the government for the masses.

“What you’re seeing shows that we are tired. For the past few weeks, life has been hell for many Nigerians only because the government insisted on a policy people didn’t want. I’m a napep driver and things have not been easy”, Ayo noted.

This was among the series of protests springing up in some parts of the country since naira the redesign policy started to take its toll on Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned its ruling on the suit jointly filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara governments, against the Nigerian government as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regarding the naira redesign policy.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

