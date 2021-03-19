Panic in Anambra as gunmen kill naval operatives, policemen | Ripples Nigeria

At least three naval officials and three policemen have been reportedly killed in what seemed like an ambush of security operatives, in different areas of Anambra State, causing panic.

Ripples Nigeria learned that the incident, which happened on Thursday, left three policemen dead at Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, while their vehicle was set ablaze.

Also, three Naval officials were reportedly killed in another attack that happened at Awkuzu, in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the naval officers were on duty when the incident happened around 2pm, while their firearms were carted away by the hoodlums after they were killed.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command confirmed the attacks but said the police only lost one officer.

Specifically, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenganyia, said, “The hoodlums, numbering over 20 in three Sienna vehicles and motorcycles, engaged the policemen in a gun duel, which lasted for over 30 minutes before reinforcements from the state headquarters forced the hoodlums to escape.

“As a result, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical attention, where one was confirmed dead.”

However, Naval authorities could not be reached for comment as of the time this report was filed.

