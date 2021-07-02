Panic in Delta over bombing of IPOB settlement, rumored herdsmen attack

Panic rented the air, on Thursday, in Asaba and Illah communities of Delta State when a helicopter hovered around the areas, and allegedly bombed suspected settlements of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The helicopter, was reportedly combing the area in search of IPOB members.

Another twist to the story says residents in the community, especially Okpanam around Methodist Catholic Church, ran away for safety when they received news that IPOB members were in the town to avenge the arrest of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Whereas, another version said people fled the community when they heard that armed herdsmen had come for a possible reprisal over the killing of a cow.

Commissioner of Police, in the State, Ali Muhammad Ari, however, explained that the Police were using helicopters to hover Asaba, the state capital, and lllah to disperse members of IPOB and send a signal to them that the command is in charge.

Ari had said: “Illah is the base of IPOB. They come from Onitsha, Anambra State to regroup in Illah. We must tell them they are not welcomed in the state. Delta State would be hot for them. Once we identified them through the air we shall make sure we send them parking and if care is not taken deal with them the way they want.”

He clarified that the bombing was led by the Airforce, and that some camps of IPOB were bombed by the joint security team.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the State Police command, DSP Bright Edafe described the situation as false.

Edafe, in Asaba, noted that people were just spreading unverified rumour, pointing out that there was nothing like an attack on Okpanam community.

According to him: “There is nothing like that in Okpanam, the area is peaceful. If they hear the gunshot, they will begin to speculate about what is not happening.

“I can tell you that what is going on in Okpanam is a situation issue which I will not discuss in public.”

