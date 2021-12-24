Panic in Lagos as gas pipeline explodes again at Alimosho

There was panic in Lagos State in the early hours of Friday morning as a gas pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) exploded.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the explosion posed no threat to human and public lives as the site of the incident was located at Isale Odo, LASU Road, Egbeda, in the Alimosho area of the state.

It was also gathered that some staff of the NNPC, security operatives and firefighters were already at the scene to salvage the situation.

According to an eyewitness, the incident was caused by an electric cable that collapsed and caused sparks all over the area, leading to an explosion.

Confirming the incident, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Adeseye Margret, said, “We are aware and on top of the situation at Baruwa pipeline fire explosion.

The fire boss, who could not state the actual cause of the explosion, said a proper investigation by the service will reveal the cause(s).

