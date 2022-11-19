Panic in Oyo community after armed robbers write residents on planned operation

A community in Oyo State has raised alarm over a threat letter sent to them by armed robbers.

In the letter which was written in Yoruba language and addressed to the residents of the Ifelagba community on Friday evening, the armed robbers vowed to overpower members of a vigilante group in the area and take away the residents’ properties.

A translated version of the letter read: “We will use all our power and all our strength to fight the vigilantes because of all their wicked acts and how they have stopped us all these years.

“We are armed robbers and we will confess everything to you this month. Be prepared.”

