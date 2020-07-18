Panic, questions as five children die in suspected bomb blast in Katsina village

Police in Katsina State said on Saturday at least five children were killed in a suspected bomb explosion at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement, said six other children were injured in the blast which occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He said: “DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Maikwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene.

“The explosion killed five children that belonged to one Alhaji Adamu of Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area.

“It also injured six other children, who were sitting under the tree inside the farm.”

The command’s spokesman added that the children went to the farm to cut grass for animals.

According to him, the injured children had been taken to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical attention.

No details yet as to whether it was a bomb blast indeed and how the blast came to be. Questions are directed at the government for specific answers on this very tragic incident.

