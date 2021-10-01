Pantami reveals imminent 5G deployment by service providers

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, on Friday, revealed the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Pantami made this disclosure during the virtual edition of the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum (NIGF 2021) organised by the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum Multistakeholder Advisory Group (NIGF-MAG).

According to the minister, the 5G spectrum is now available and will be deployed across the country subject to ratifications by the NCC.

“We will then be able to have 5G in our country. This will increase broadband penetration and also speed because 5G is at least 20 times faster than 4G when it is available.

“We must ensure that 5G deployed is not used against the nation and its unity. Let us use it for the good of our country and the benefit of all.

READ ALSO: 5G network to be deployed in Nigeria January 2022 – Pantami

“We are working to ensure that broadband infrastructure is accessible and affordable in the rural communities. It is for this reason that most of our policies are arranged to address the challenges that make the internet expensive,” he said.

The Minister explained that the use of the internet was not a luxury anymore as it was a prerequisite to the economic development of the country.

“Internet is no longer a luxury; it has become a prerequisite to economic development.

“It is a prerequisite to securing a nation; it also becomes a prerequisite to governance activities. It is a forum that brings the public sector on one hand and the private sector on the other.

“It is because of this that internet is beyond being a luxury or for socialisation but rather an important ingredient for economic development.

“Today without internet most of our social activities will be shut down. Our education institutions need internet to leverage on, and we also need internet to secure our nation, deliver healthcare and other services,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions