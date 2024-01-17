Paralympics Qualifiers: Nigeria para volleyball federation laments lack of fund

Kayode Ladele, President of the Nigeria Paravolleyball Federation, has lamented the federation’s lack of fund in successfully hosting the African qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

With barely a week to the commencement of the qualifiers, he expressed that the federation is currently at a 45% readiness level as funding remains at the centre of all necessary arrangements for a colourful event.

“Everything that we need in terms of the arrangements is in place. We cannot do it alone. We need corporate sponsors and organisations to support us in this movement,” Ladele stated.

He lamented the negligence of People With Disabilities (PWDs) in contravention of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on inclusion as he highlighted the significance of para-volleyball as a family-oriented team sport.

“So much attention has been given to football in the past. We at the para-volleyball federation are seeking support and help from the government and corporate Nigerians.”

Speaking on the readiness of the National teams (men and women), Ladele revealed that both teams have been in camp for over a week and are in high spirits.

Read Also: Volleyball: Nigeria to battle Egypt, Morocco, Kenya in Paralympics qualifiers

He confidently declared, “I can put my money on it that Nigeria is going to pick up a ticket for the 2024 Paralympic Games.”

Nigeria will host the African qualifiers between January 29 and February 3, 2024, at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Nigeria will compete against Egypt, Morocco, and Kenya in group A for a chance for a Paralympic Games ticket. Zimbabwe will square off against Rwanda, Algeria, and Libya in group B.

The Nigerian women’s team will compete against Kenya, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe as two teams will qualify from each category.

The Nigerian men’s team will get their campaign underway with a game against Kenya, and the women will square off against Zimbabwe.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now