Parents of alleged victim of molestation demand N100m from Deeper Life School

Parents of Don Davies, the JSS 1, victim of alleged to have been sexually molestated at the Uyo campus of the Deeper Life High School, Akwa Ibom State, have filed a lawsuit demanding N100m compensation to be paid within 21 days for the abuse their son went through.

The parents, Mr and Mrs Archibong, made the demand in a letter dated 22, 2020, addressed to the principal of the Deeper Life School, titled ‘Gross child abuse, palpable molestation, serial bullying, criminal starvation, malicious oppression, and dubious maltreatment of Master Don-Davies Archibong (11 years old) by the Principal and Boarding Master, of Deeper Life Secondary School, Uyo’.

The letter, was sent through their solicitors, Eagle-Eyes Network Chambers, and signed by David Okokon.

It read in part, “We are solicitors to Mr. and Mrs, Iniobong Archibong, resident in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and herein after referred to as our client. We have the firm explicit and unequivocal instructions to write to you on the above subject matter.

“It is indeed provocatively heartbroken, morally suicidal and religiously hypocritical that our client’s 11-year-old son was torrentially bombarded with physical and inhuman torture of debilitating dimension with resultant castration of his human person, dignity and childhood innocence.

“We respectfully demand the payment of N100,000,000 within 21 days of the receipt of this letter as compensation to assuage the dehumanising, horrendous torture and indignity our client’s son was subjected to and for his medical checkup and medication.

“We demand that Deeper Life High School, Idoro, Uyo, publish an unreserved apology to our clients in two national Newspapers; PUNCH, THISDAY, and any other two local newspapers circulated within Akwa Ibom State and its environs.”

