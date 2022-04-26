Paris-based E-commerce automation platform, Lengow, acquires Netrivals

A Paris-based e-commerce automation platform, Lengow, has acquired leading SaaS price and market intelligence provider company, Netrivals.

The acquisition was on Tuesday confirmed in a joint statement from Mickael Froger, CEO of Lengow, and Ivan Ramirez, CEO of Netrivals published on Lengow’s official website.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Lengow was founded in 2009 by Jeremie Peiro and Mickael Froger based in Paris, Ile-de-France, France.

Commenting on the development, Froger explained that the reason for the acquisition was to satisfy their teeming customers.

He said: “Our customers and marketplaces partners have been asking for more capabilities for pricing intelligence alongside the Lengow solution, to activate the product data based on reliable market insights.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings with this acquisition and continue to innovate to help brands and retailers succeed in their e-commerce strategies.”

With the new acquisition, Lengow will now take advantage of the acquired Netrivals to open its office in Barcelona, Spain.

By Kayode Hamsat

