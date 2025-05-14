PARIS ROBBERY: Kim Kardashian testifies in court, say’s she thought she would die  

Nine years after allegedly being robbed at gunpoint on October 3, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, reality TV star Kim Kardashian testified against the accused in court on Tuesday.

In her moving testimony at the Paris robbery trial, Kim Kardashian claimed that during the 2016 jewelry heist, she prayed silently for her sister, best friend, and family as a masked guy drew her closer to him in a Paris hotel room.

“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she told a Paris court on Tuesday. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.”

She claimed that she heard stomping on the stairs as she was getting ready for bed. She initially believed it to be her sister Kourtney and a friend coming home intoxicated from a Paris Fashion Week night out.

“Hello? Hello? Who is it?” she called out. Then masked men stormed the room.

The masked men, she claimed, taped her mouth shut, put her in the bathtub, and zip-tied her. They grabbed jewelry valued at an estimated $10 million (£7.6 million), she said.

“I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world, and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world,” she said. “I didn’t get what was happening, and I didn’t get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring.

