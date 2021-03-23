Parliamentary workers begin indefinite strike, demand financial autonomy | Ripples Nigeria

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) will begin an indefinite strike across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday.

The PASAN National President, Usman Mohammed, who gave the directive in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the directive was due to Federal Government’s unwillingness to implement the Financial Autonomy Act of 2018 and Presidential Order 10.

Mohammed, who noted that the union had explored all available options to avert the strike, lamented that their efforts had failed to yield any positive result.

He said: “The union having exhausted all attempts aimed at asking for the implementation of the financial autonomy by the Federal Government after 21 days, 14 days and seven days ultimatums; at this juncture, the union has no other option than to direct our members to embark on an indefinite strike,” he said.

The PASAN President said the union has been magnanimous by allowing ample time in the last two years for the government, through the Presidential Implementation Committee on Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary and Legislature, to implement the provisions of the Constitution.

He added that the industrial action would be indefinite.

“The union will, consequently, commence strike action on the morning of Tuesday, March 23, 2021, until full implementation of the letters of our constitution, as provided in section 121 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Presidential Order 10,2020,” Mohammed stated.

