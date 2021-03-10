Parliamentary workers protest at NASS gate, threaten to shut down state assemblies | Ripples Nigeria

Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Tuesday protested at the gate of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The workers during the protest threatened that if their demands were not met, they would continue the protest and occupy all State Assemblies across the Federation.

President of the association, Mohammed Usman, who spoke on behalf of the workers said the federal lawmakers should take the necessary steps to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary, as the welfare of their members were tied under autonomy.

“Enough is enough, when there is no legislation, there is no country. They want to deny the independence of the legislature, we will not allow that. If they continue to deny us financial autonomy, we will use everything in our arsenal to fight them.

“We are after the governors; we are after the implementation Committee that the needful must be done. In the next six days, if the implementation is not done, we will shut down the whole 36 states assemblies including the National Assembly,” Usman told journalists during the protest.

The workers also alleged that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is impeding every effort to also implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 10 was signed last year, to grant autonomy for the judiciary and also improve their welfare.

