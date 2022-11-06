Politics
Participants at Arise TV presidential town hall meeting protest Okowa’s presence at event
Participants at the presidential town hall series organised by Arise TV on Sunday night rejected the participation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the event.
The Delta State governor appeared at the event to take the place of the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar who is said to be out of the country.
Trouble started when the Chairman of Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena, announced that Okowa would represent Atiku and he was on his way to the venue of the event.
READ ALSO: 2023: Tinubu, Atiku absent at town hall meeting
Immediately Obaigbena made the announcement, the participants rejected the idea of a vice presidential candidate representing his principal as the town hall meeting was meant for the flag bearers to articulate their plans for the country.
They rejected persuasions by the Arise TV chairman for Okowa to be allowed to participate in the event.
“We need only presidential candidates. If they are not ready, they should just go. Vice presidential candidates should wait for their own series,” one of the participants said.
“The whole world is watching. We have to do things differently. It is an insult to us. Even the chairman of ARISE will not continue with the program, if not, everyone will go out. This is our last chance to save Nigeria. If Atiku cannot make it, they should postpone it,” another said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...