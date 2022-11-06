Participants at Arise TV presidential town hall meeting protest Okowa’s presence at event

Participants at the presidential town hall series organised by Arise TV on Sunday night rejected the participation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the event.

The Delta State governor appeared at the event to take the place of the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar who is said to be out of the country.

Trouble started when the Chairman of Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena, announced that Okowa would represent Atiku and he was on his way to the venue of the event.

Immediately Obaigbena made the announcement, the participants rejected the idea of a vice presidential candidate representing his principal as the town hall meeting was meant for the flag bearers to articulate their plans for the country.

They rejected persuasions by the Arise TV chairman for Okowa to be allowed to participate in the event.

“We need only presidential candidates. If they are not ready, they should just go. Vice presidential candidates should wait for their own series,” one of the participants said.

“The whole world is watching. We have to do things differently. It is an insult to us. Even the chairman of ARISE will not continue with the program, if not, everyone will go out. This is our last chance to save Nigeria. If Atiku cannot make it, they should postpone it,” another said.

